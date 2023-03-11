1 dead, 2 injured in daylight Brooklyn shooting, gunman at large

article

The NYPD is seeking a gunman who killed one person and shot two others in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victims were at an apartment building at E. 45th St. near Snyder Ave. in East Flatbush, around 1:45 p.m. when the gunman opened fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found three gunshot victims. A man in his 40s was shot in the face. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the leg and is said to be stable at an area hospital.

The third victim was a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the torso and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and there is no description of the suspects.

It was not immediately clear if the three victims were together or if they were specifically targeted by the shooter.