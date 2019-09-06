Three NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway service areas to close for improvements

Three service areas on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will be closing for improvements.

Drivers who stop at the Turnpike’s Vince Lombardi rest stop in Ridgefield, the Richard Stockton rest stop between Exit 7A and 7 in Hamilton, and the Parkway’s Forked River service area will have to find alternatives.

The Turnpike Authority says the facility at the Vince Lombardi service area will be demolished and a new one will be built. During construction, there will be limited services and the food court will be off-limits. Portable restrooms and food trucks will be provided, while the car pool and truck parking lots will remain open, however drivers will not be able to get gas, only trucks will.

The Vince Lombardi service area closed at 10 p.m. on Friday, while the Richard Stockton service area will close on September 9 and Forked River on September 10. The latter two locations will be off-limits to the public, with no available food, fuel or restrooms.

All three are expected to reopen just before Memorial Day next year.