Expand / Collapse search

Three Long Island beaches closed to swimmers over rip current concerns

By
Published 
Long Island
FOX 5 NY

NY state beaches close due to rip currents

Three New York State beaches on Long Island were closed for swimming on Thursday due to dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Franklin and the recent supermoon.

NEW YORK - A trio of New York State beaches on Long Island have been closed due to concerns over dangerous rip currents.

The currents are being caused by Hurricane Franklin, which is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean, and the recent supermoon.

"At certain locations, we saw 10-foot wave heights, we had severe rip currents and the undercurrent was dangerous, so we prohibited swimming," said George Gorman, the regional director for state parks on Long Island.

The goal is to have the ban lifted by Saturday as surf conditions improve.