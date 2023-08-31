Three Long Island beaches closed to swimmers over rip current concerns

A trio of New York State beaches on Long Island have been closed due to concerns over dangerous rip currents.

The currents are being caused by Hurricane Franklin, which is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean, and the recent supermoon.

"At certain locations, we saw 10-foot wave heights, we had severe rip currents and the undercurrent was dangerous, so we prohibited swimming," said George Gorman, the regional director for state parks on Long Island.

The goal is to have the ban lifted by Saturday as surf conditions improve.