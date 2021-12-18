Three hospitalized after triple shooting in Queens

article

Three men were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, three men were sitting inside a vehicle in front of a shopping center on Baisley Boulevard when they were shot by at least one gunman.

One of the men was shot in the face, while the other two victims were both shot in the back.

All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening issues and are expected to survive.

Police say they are searching for at least one suspect. No arrests have been made.

