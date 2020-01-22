Three HISD employees placed on leave over provocative dancing, dress in Christmas party video

Three HISD employees have been placed on leave after a video from a Christmas party at the district's James Madison High School left some parents outraged.

Staff members were recorded dancing while dressed provocatively on campus during a staff holiday party after hours.

The event took place after school let out on Dec. 19, and no students were present. Some of the outfits left little to the imagination. You can also see on the video some other staff members throwing what appears to be cash in the air.

A source who was present at the event tells FOX 26 some staff members felt it went too far, and many in the room were “shocked.”

After the video began circulating on social media, HISD began an investigation.

Sources tell FOX 26 that at least three district employees were placed on leave following the event.

Madison High School's Principal Carlotta Brown is reportedly among the three. What makes this even more upsetting to parents, Brown received national attention for being one of the administrators who set a dress code for parents at the same school last year.

