Three babies born at U.S. border in New Mexico

article

In an unusual turn of events, three women gave birth within a matter of hours at the Columbus New Mexico Port of Entry at the U.S. border early Thursday morning.

According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, at 1:25 a.m. a Mexican ambulance arrived transporting a woman who was in labor. CBP officers immediately contacted emergency medical services, but the baby girl would not wait and was delivered at 1:33 a.m.

EMS arrived shortly afterwards and took the family to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming.

Then, at 1:57 a.m., another woman in labor arrived requesting help. EMS arrived and took the woman to Mimbres Memorial Hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Finally, at 4:39 a.m., another woman in labor arrived from Mexico. As a CBP officer was requesting assistance, the woman dropped to the sidewalk and went into delivery.

Several CBP officers quickly arrived with an obstetrical kit and helped the mother deliver a baby girl. Both were monitored by CBP personnel until EMS arrived and transported them to Mimbres Memorial Hospital.