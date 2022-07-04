Thousands march in NYC for abortion rights

Thousands of people marched and rallied in New York City on Monday to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. In doing so, the high court ended nearly 50 years of the federally protected constitutional right to have an abortion.

Protesters marched in several places in the city and around the country.

One group gathered in Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn and then marched over the Brooklyn Bridge. The protesters very briefly held a sit-in on the bridge's roadway before continuing to Manhattan.

Protesters also rallied in Union Square and Times Square. The demonstrators in New York, Washington, D.C., and other many cities hope elected officials will hear their message about restoring and protecting abortion rights nationwide.

So far, at least 11 states have banned abortion services.