Thousands help turn tragedy into tribute on 9/11 Day

After the tragedy of the September 11 terror attacks, Americans have come together to turn the anniversary of that tragedy into something positive, donating their time each year to help others.

“People really want to find something meaningful and productive to do on 9/11 to pay tribute,” said Jay Winuk, c-o-founder of 9/11 Day, a nonprofit that annually supports the federally-recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

About 5,000 volunteers packed more than one million meals to feed those in need at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as part of the day of remembrance. About 100,000 of the meals will go to Hurricane Dorian victims.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also participated in Wednesday’s event, with volunteers packing meals in eight other cities across the nation.

Wednesday was also charity day at Cantor Fitzgerald, where celebrities, athletes and politicians help the Wall Street company raise money for charities across the world, as well as 9/11 families. Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 employees on 9/11.

In the last 18 years, Cantor Fitzgerald has raised over $160M.