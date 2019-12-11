Thousands gather for funerals of Jersey City shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Williamsburg and Jersey City on Wednesday evening for the funerals of two members of the Orthodox community who were shot and killed in what the Mayor of Jersey City has described as a targeted attack inside of a kosher deli on Tuesday.

In Williamsburg, the streets and sidewalks were filled the community joined family and friends of 24-year-old Yeshiva student Moshe Deutsch, one of the three civilians who died in the shooting.

“Moshe was a very, very special young man,” said Rabbi David Niederman, President of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn. “Studied and in his spare time he tried to help others.”

In New Jersey, mourners gathered to remember 33-year-old Mindel Ferencz, who reportedly owned the grocery where the shooting took place with her husband. She left behind three children.

Both bodies will be transported for burial upstate.