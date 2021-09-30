This political leader says the next James Bond should be a woman

article

There have been rumblings that the next person to play the role of James Bond should be a woman. Add the U.K.'s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to the list of people who think that is a good idea.

Starmer reportedly told ITV News: "I do think it’s time for a female Bond."

This is actor Daniel Craig’s final outing as agent 007 in the new movie "No Time To Die" that is now hitting theaters.

He has said the next person to play the iconic role should not be a woman.

In a recent interview, actor Daniel Craig said, "why would a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

He also said there should be better parts for women and actors of color.

A James Bond producer said something similar, that James Bond can be any color, but the character is a man.