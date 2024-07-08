NYC's Third Avenue Bridge stuck open due to overheating

article

The Third Avenue Bridge, which crosses the Harlem River between the Bronx and Manhattan, is reportedly stuck open due to overheating.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the bridge stuck open over the river, with neither end in the correct position for vehicle traffic.

Boats could be seen spraying water onto the road of the bridge.

There is currently no word when the bridge will reopen to traffic.

