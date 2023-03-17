Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

article

On Friday, celebrate all things Irish at the 2023 New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. The world's oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. at East 44th street, marching up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick's Cathedral and all the way up to East 79th Street.

On Friday evening, Muse's "Will of the People World Tour" rocks out The Garden.

All-weekend-long reel in some fun at the Saltwater Fishing Expo at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Practice your skills in the indoor casting pond, fishing simulators and support local New Jersey vendors like Noreast'r Hardcore Fishing.

Running Friday through Sunday on Long Island, "Jurassic World Live" roars through UBS Arena!

On Sunday, round out the weekend with R&B super-group New Edition with Keith Sweat at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

And if you're planning ahead, Butterfly Black will perform Monday at Rockwood Music Hall.