NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: Street closures guide

article

New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to 5th Avenue on Friday, marching from 44th Street to 79th Street.

The annual parade is celebrating its 262nd year and is expected to draw around 150,000 participants and over 2 million spectators.

It will begin at 11 a.m. and should end by around 4:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed due to the parade:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is Kevin J. Conway, Vice Chairman of Clayton, Dublilier & Rice, a global private equity firm.