Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you a ticket to Luann de Lesseps' "A Very Countess Christmas" show. The Countess performs Friday night at The Paramount on Long Island.

In Brooklyn, experience the razzle dazzle of the biggest, brightest, over-the-top Christmas light extravaganza in Dyker Heights. The neighborhood is filled with dazzling lights, snowmen and Christmas carols.

In Manhattan, stroll through Bryant Park’s Winter Village! Check out local vendors, sip hot chocolate and if you have your own ice skates – skate for free. If not, you can rent them there.

Time is running out to see Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience at Pier 36. It takes you on a time-traveling journey to explore Ancient Egypt and the discovery of the golden king. It's only open through Jan. 1, but will be open all day on Christmas and New Year’s.

If you're looking to stay cozy and catch a movie, Avatar: The Way of Water is still making a splash at the box office. The Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s 1920's Hollywood epic Babylon also both hit theaters today

If you haven't seen the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes, there are 15 performances happening this holiday weekend.