Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

See the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, Friday night live at Madison Square Garden.

Photo credit: Columbia

Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Beacon Theatre Friday and Saturday night.

Photo credit: Netflix

Santa's Secret is back! Wander through a seasonal speakeasy on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Experience seven immersive holiday installations, filled with Christmas cocktails and take in ballet, burlesque and more! It’s happening all weekend with shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Photo credit: Voss Events

Magician Michael Carbonaro "Lies on Stage" tour takes over The Paramount Sunday in Huntington.