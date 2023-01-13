Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Happening Friday night, the Piano Man continues his record-breaking residency at the world’s most famous arena. It marks Billy Joel’s 86th monthly and 132nd lifetime show at Madison Square Garden.

Saturday through Monday, celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Brooklyn Children's Museum. There will be civil rights-inspired programs, musical performances, theater, volunteer projects, art-making and more.

Things are getting magical in New Jersey. ‘Disney on Ice: Into the Magic’ takes over the Prudential Center in Newark, where your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating.

Sunday is National Bagel Day, and to celebrate New York's most coveted morning snack, check out the ‘Bagelfest Winter Games’ in Brooklyn at City Point. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., indulge some of the best toasted treats in town with mimosas, a bagel eating contest, a bagel toss and even a bagel curling competition.

All-weekend-long, enjoy the smooth sounds of the Winter Jazz Fest in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Enjoy over 500 local and world renowned musicians across 17 different venues.