Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Friday night at Radio City Musical, the Freestyle and Old School Extravaganza. A 90s throwback with stars Lisa Lisa, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Mase and more.

Also tonight in Brooklyn, it’s Ladies Night RnB Super Jam at Barclays Center with Neyo, Maxwell, Keyshia Cole and more.

Saturday, start Valentine’s Day early with the smooth sounds of The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Blue Magic, The Intruders and Heatwave. It’s all happening on stage at The Beacon Theatre for Valentine’s Soul Jam.

Sunday at 1 p.m., celebrate the 25th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival with dragon dancing and performances. The parade steps off at the corner of Mott and Canal streets.

Saturday night in New Jersey, Marc Anthony takes over Prudential Center.