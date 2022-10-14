Things to do in NYC this weekend

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in and around New York City.

Saturday night, Smokey Robinson plays some of his classic hits and shares stories of his iconic career on stage at Beacon Theatre.

All weekend long, the New York City Wine and Food Festival spices up the city with events all over Manhattan and signature events at Pier 76 and 86!

Friday night get some laughs in, while supporting a good cause. The ‘No Laughing Matter’ Comedy Night Fundraiser at The New York Athletic Club supports the Children's Brain Tumor Project. The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. headline the show!

Get in the autumnal spirit at a corn maze... in Queens! This year, the Queens County Farm Museum has crafted a maze paying homage to Georgia O’Keefe’s "Ram's Head, Blue Morning Glory" painting.

Also there are a couple of other concerts you can check out: Smashing Pumpkins at UBS Arena on Long Island and Colbie Caillat’s "Coco Live" tour stops by The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. The songstress celebrates 15 years since the release of her debut hit album, "Coco."