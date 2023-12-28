Things to do in New York for New Year's 2023, including how to watch Times Square ball drop

Say goodbye to 2023 New York City, it's time to ring in the New Year!

Whether you're prepping to watch the ball drop in Times Square or watching fireworks in Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza, here's how New Yorkers can welcome 2024.

Click here if you want to jump to events outside of Times Square!

1. Watch the ball drop in Times Square

(Getty Images)

Times Square is home to the globally renowned New Year's Eve celebration, featuring the iconic ball drop at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31.

The festivities abound with music, confetti, hats, glasses and a profusion of sparkling lights.

Some of this year's performers include Paul Anka, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida, Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and at exactly 11:59 p.m., the ball will make its 60-second descent down the flagpole to signal the start of 2024.

Watching the ball drop is free for everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Featured article

Where is the ball lowered?

The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball descends from a flagpole at the top of One Times Square.

The best view can be seen along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street, and along Seventh Avenue, as far north as 59th Street.

The sound system is set up in the Bowtie area (where Broadway and Seventh Avenue cross), and the video screens on One Times Square (where the ball is lowered) are easily visible. There are additional screens set up throughout the event.

New Year's Eve organizers unveil the new design of New Year's Eve ball atop One Times Square ahead of the big celebration in New York, United States on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Note: If you want to secure a good spot, get to Times Square in the afternoon.

How can I enter Times Square?

Access to Times Square on the evening of Dec. 31 will be from 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue only.

No one will be allowed to cross Broadway/7th Avenue once the streets have been closed.

If your destination is east of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 6th Avenue and the nearest cross street to your destination.

If your destination is west of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 8th Avenue and the cross street of your destination.

The only exception is for businesses on 42nd Street; for those, you will need to enter at 41st Street and 8th Avenue.

Access points for the viewing areas:

49th from 6th & 8th Avenues

52nd from 6th & 8th Avenues

56th from 6th & 8th Avenues

Note: Pedestrians and the general public are NOT permitted to traverse northbound, southbound or across intersections within the affected area.

RELATED: Times Square street closures for New Year's Eve unveiled

What's the best way to get into Times Square?

Public transportation is the way to go.

To get to Times Square, the 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W and S shuttle trains all service the Times Square area.

Note: Certain trains do not run on weekends.

Here are service disruptions that should be expected:

Times Square-42 Street Station: The 42nd Street entrances close at approximately 11 a.m. Riders can use the 41st Street entrances to access this station.

49th Street Station: The "Olive Garden" egress will be closed at 4:00 a.m. Riders can use the 49th Street exit. This station will be bypassed beginning at about 10:00 a.m. Dec. 31 until approximately 12:15 a.m., Jan. 1.

50th Street Station: This station will be bypassed beginning at noon, Dec. 31 until approximately 12:15 a.m., Ja.1st.

Extra subway service will run on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, C, D, L, N, Q, R and S lines on New Year’s Eve.

For the most updated transportation information, visit the MTA's website by clicking here.

2. NYC New Year's Eve Cruises

((Photo by: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Why not sail into 2024 on a Circle Line cruise? Embark on an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration aboard a fireworks cruise along the Hudson River, set against the enchanting backdrop of the New York skyline.

Boarding begins at 9 p.m. and returns at 1 a.m.

Savor hors d'oeuvres and indulge in an open bar featuring a wide selection of beer and wine.

As the clock ticks toward midnight, relish a complimentary champagne toast while the onboard DJ spins the hottest tracks all night long.

Click here to secure your tickets for the most extraordinary New Year's Eve celebration in New York.

Seats are limited, and the event is exclusively for those 21 and above.

3. RiseNY Times Square New Year's Eve

Soar above the iconic New York skyline with RiseNY!

RiseNY is a 4D adventure featuring wind, mist and scents that will immerse you in the atmosphere above the city.

The simulation starts in Times Square, then lifts you 30 feet above the towering skyscrapers.

Click here to buy tickets.

3. The Book of the Forbidden at Somewhere Nowhere NYC

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Midtown's Somewhere Nowhere, a club with a two-floor indoor lounge and rooftop. The venue's NYE party features a 4.5-hour premium open bar and music by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Lohrasp Kansara.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

4. NYRR Midnight Run

(Getty Images)

Ready to sprint away from 2023? The yearly New York Road Runners 4-mile Midnight Run returns to Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.

Begin your midnight adventure alongside fellow runners in the park's "inner loop," culminating in a fireworks display.

Click here to register online.

5. Marriott Marquis in Times Square

Ring in the new year in style at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

This year, the Marquis has a five-hour open bar serving up liquid delights, a three-hour dinner buffet and a two-hour dessert bar.

Take in up-close views of the Times Square Ball Drop, which can be viewed from the outdoor terrace or in the plushness of reserved indoor seating

And guess what? The party doesn't stop when the ball drops.

Brace yourself for a show-stopping live performance by Skip Martin, the voice behind Kool & the Gang's greatest hits like "Ladies Night," "Celebration" and "Get Down On It." DJ MisterE is also in on the action, cranking up the vibes with a special video set.

For a ticket to this fancy shindig, prices start at $1,250 per person.

Click here for more information.

6. New Year's Eve at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Summit One Vanderbilt in Midtown offers an extraordinary observation deck boasting glass ceilings, floors and walls that offer unmatched vistas of New York City.

For $250 per person, enjoy unrestricted access to all three floors within the building until 2 a.m.

The festivities include a midnight champagne toast, DJ Kristaval and a captivating countdown light show culminating in the arrival of midnight.

Note: This event is for adults 21+ only. Don't forget to bring your ID.

To purchase tickets click here.

7. Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza

Enjoy spectacular fireworks in Brooklyn's Prospect Park at Grand Army Plaza.

The free event will feature live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist, who will perform live music at 10 p.m. before the fireworks begin.

The Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Prospect Park Alliance will attend.

To RSVP click here.

8. Party at the Roxy Hotel

Embrace the spirit of New York City in the early 70s as The Roxy in Tribeca invites you to ring in the New Year.

Here's what's in store:

Indulge in a night of continuous champagne flow and enjoy a premium bar available from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for all guests. For those with reserved seats, tiers of hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and drinks of your choice.

Prepare for a night of entertainment as The Roxy presents a legendary lineup:

Resident Roxy DJ Nina Tarr will kick off the evening. Other performances include New York radio legend Delphine Blue and the dynamic downtown duo, The Muses and DJ Kristine Barilli.

Adding to the excitement, special guest hosts David Johansen, Mara Hennessey, Dustin Pittman, Richard Boch and Patrick Yeboah will ensure an unforgettable evening and a party to be remembered.

Click here for more information.

9. The Last New Year's Eve at the McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel, a performance space in Chelsea, is hosting its "Last New Year's Eve" party and invites you to come into a world of "glamour, luxury and indulgence."

Embark on a journey through five floors, with artistic performances, live bands, DJs and dance parties.

Hidden surprises await your discovery. Indulge in drinks served at bars scattered on every floor.

Click here for more information.

10. NYC Singles Party

If you're single and ready to mingle, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Grab some of your friends and head to Stitch Bar & Blues in Midtown.

There will be a DJ, an open bar, complimentary appetizers, and, of course, champagne to ring in the new year.

The open bar is from 8 to 9. Wine, beer, sangria and well-mixed drinks will be served.

Ticket prices will go up as the event dates get closer. Tickets at the door will be $100 the night of the event.

Note: This event is for adults 21+ only.

Click here for more information.