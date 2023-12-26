Times Square street closures for New Year's Eve unveiled

article

The ball is set to drop in Times Square in just a few days as we prepare to ring in 2024.

If you're planning to be anywhere nearby, you'll need to know what streets the NYPD will be closing for this year's celebration.

Authorities say that on December 31, on-street parking will be extremely limited in Midtown Manhattan and people are being advised to use mass transit.

New Year's Eve Street Closures:

Beginning at 4 a.m., 7th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 42nd to 48th Streets, and vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from 6th to 8th Avenues.

Later, at 11 a.m., 7th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic from 38th to 59th Streets.

Pedestrians may enter the viewing areas at the following locations:

49th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

52nd Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

56th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

Pedestrians and general public are not permitted to traverse north, south, or across intersections within the closed area.

A designated viewing area for people with disabilities is located at 44th Street and Broadway, which is accessed at the southwest corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue.

Anyone who leaves the viewing area will not be able to return to their spot.

Anyone looking to watch the ball drop in person is advised to dress warmly. Police say that all bags will be searched, and the following items are not permitted: