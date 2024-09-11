Things to do to mark 9/11 anniversary in NYC

Wednesday marks 23 years since the September 11 attacks, a day that arguably changed New York City forever.

For those wishing to honor the anniversary of 9/11, there are several events in and around the city, including the annual reading of the victims' names.

Many around the world also choose to walk 110 flights of stairs, representing the height of the World Trade Center towers.

FDNY firefighters Thomas Theodore Haskell Jr. and Timothy Shawn Haskell were honored at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

How many lives were lost on 9/11

Over 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and turned them into guided missiles.

9/11 Reading of the names

At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum will hold its 23rd annual commemoration at the memorial plaza.

The ceremony will feature family members reading the names of victims in person and will include six moments of silence to mark when the World Trade Center towers were struck and collapsed, as well as the times of the Pentagon attack and the crash of Flight 93.

A person walks through the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York City on September 11, 2022, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

How many flights of stairs for 9/11

Every year, people around the world pay tribute to the FDNY firefighters who climbed the 110 stories of the World Trade Center in an effort to save lives.

This is equivalent to about 2,071 steps.

Retro Fitness is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks.

Members can join local first responders in climbing 110 flights of stairs or walking 2,071 steps at their local Retro Fitness club on Sept. 11. First responders can work out for free, receive a complimentary smoothie, and participants will earn reward points and a commemorative T-shirt for completing the challenge.

For more information, call or visit your nearest Retro Fitness location.

View of the Memorial Pool at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City, United States on October 23, 2022.

Tribute in Light

First displayed six months after the 9/11 attacks, the "Tribute in Light" has become a symbol of New York City’s resilience and a way to honor those who were lost.

Located on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage near the 9/11 Memorial, the installation features two beams projected four miles into the sky, mirroring the Twin Towers.

The lights are visible from up to 60 miles away.

For more information, visit the museum's website here.

Probationary Golden firefighter Lauren La Bella holds a specially designed 9-11 American flag as she takes part in the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on September 11, 2022 in Morrison, Colorado.

Table of Silence at Lincoln Center

"Table of Silence" is an annual public performance for peace, created in 2011 to honor those lost on 9/11.

This year, over 150 dancers from Buglisi Dance Theatre will perform the full-scale version, moving in ritualistic gestures around the Revson Fountain.

The performance features live music and will begin around 8 a.m.

For more information click here.

9/11 Memorial Service at Midtown Firehouse

On 9/11, Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9 lost all 15 of its responding members, making it the hardest-hit firehouse in NYC.

Every year since, the firehouse holds a ceremony to honor the fallen firefighters.

The event takes place at 8:30 a.m. in a park near the firehouse on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street.