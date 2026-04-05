Thieves target luxury cars in Hell's Kitchen garage, 1 crashes nearby

The Brief Police are searching for suspects after a morning heist at a Hell's Kitchen parking garage targeted multiple high-end vehicles. Police say one suspect drove a McLaren out of the garage but crashed it into a nearby pole shortly afterward. Inside the garage, a parking attendant lowered the metal security gate to block the thieves, striking a white Range Rover being driven by one of the suspects.



Police are searching for suspects after a morning heist at a Hell's Kitchen parking garage targeted multiple high-end vehicles.

McLaren crashes, Range Rover stuck as suspects flee

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at a garage on West 43rd Street near the West Side Highway. Four men entered the garage around 5:45 a.m. and attempted to steal several luxury cars, including a blue McLaren sports car and a black Mercedes‑Benz G‑Wagon.

Police say one suspect drove the McLaren out of the garage but crashed it into a nearby pole shortly afterward. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Inside the garage, a parking attendant lowered the metal security gate to block the thieves, striking a white Range Rover being driven by one of the suspects. Police report the SUV became stuck and damaged under the barrier.

A light-colored Volvo in the garage also sustained significant damage, according to authorities.

Police say the suspects ultimately fled the area in a gray BMW that was not stolen from the garage.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and suspect descriptions have not been released. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to review surveillance footage and collect evidence, and ask anyone with information to contact the New York Police Department.