Thieves steal ATM from inside Brooklyn bar

The NYPD is looking for a pair of ATM thieves who swung and missed once but tried again and connected later the same morning in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The two men tried stealing an ATM from a bodega at 127 Grand Street in Williamsburg at about 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, but didn't succeed, police said. They then took off.

About an hour later, the men showed up the Dusk til Dawn Bar and Lounge at 193 Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, stole an ATM from inside, put it in a vehicle, and drove off, police said. The ATM had about $1,000.

The NYPD released video from a security camera inside Dusk til Dawn that shows one man dragging the ATM through the vestibule while the other man holds open the front door.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter). The NYPD says all calls are confidential.