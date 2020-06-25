Expand / Collapse search

Thieves make off with bottles of soda, a bike and tip jar from pizzeria

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
East Village
FOX 5 NY

Thieves make off with bottles of soda, a bike and tip jar from pizzeria

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a pizzeria in the East Village and made off with a bicycle, multiple bottles of soda and a tip jar.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a pizzeria in the East Village and made off with a bicycle, multiple bottles of soda and a tip jar.

The suspects broke the front glass door of Village Square Pizza at about 10:30 p.m. on June 2.

Photos and videos of the men were released by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------