Thief steals unattended vehicle in the Bronx with 2-year-old inside

A suspect is wanted in connection to stealing a running, unattended vehicle with a 2-year-old girl inside in the Wakefield section of the Bronx and driving away, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say a 43-year-old man briefly exited his 2020 Toyota Highlander while it was still running Monday around 5:30 p.m. in front of 3969 Bronxwood Ave., the address for Bronxwood Pizza, when the suspect exited a gold 2018 Honda Accord and entered the victim's vehicle.

The suspect drove off in the vehicle with the victim's 2-year-old grandchild in the back seat. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and child near the intersection of Edson Avenue and East Gun Hill Road and fled, police say.

The child did not sustain any injuries, but was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.