‘They’ named Word of the Decade

What’s the word of the decade? “They” have an answer for you.

The American Dialect Society chose the word “they” as the word of the 2010’s.

The gender-neutral singular pronoun topped the list as a non-binary identified, reflecting culture changes in gender fluidity.

Other nominees included “#BlackLivesMatter,” “Climate” and “#MeToo.” All recognized different movements gaining traction in recent years.

For 2019, Word of the Year nominees were “OK Boomer,” “my pronouns,” which expressed your personal preferences, “cancel,” as used in the phrase “cancel culture,” and “Karen,” a stereotype of a complaining white woman.