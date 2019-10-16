Thermal drone video shows moment missing Becker, Minnesota boy, dog were found

A private drone operator using a drone with heat-seeking technology helped law enforcement officers find a missing 6-year-old boy and his dog in Becker, Minnesota overnight Tuesday.

Ethan Haus, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after he got off the school bus with his siblings and went to play with the family’s dog, Remington, also known as Remmie.

The drone, operated by Steve Fines, located Ethan and Remmie around 1:50 a.m. in a cornfield a little more than a mile east of his home. Ethan and his dog were lying down in the field when the drone spotted them, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Ethan was cold, but was otherwise in good health.

The drone video released by the sheriff’s office shows one of the rescuers carrying Ethan out of the cornfield after he was found.