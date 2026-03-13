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The Brief The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), says there are billions of dollars of unclaimed funds or property in the US waiting to be returned to the owner. Unclaimed property can be tangible — safe deposit box contents or intangible — uncashed paychecks, stocks, and security deposits. There are numerous ways to search online for unclaimed property.



According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), there are billions of dollarof dollars of unclaimed funds or property held by financial institutions, businesses, and state and federal government agencies. There are several ways to see if you may have unclaimed money or property.

Dig deeper:

What is unclaimed property?

There are two types of unclaimed property – intangible and tangible.

Examples of tangible property:

Safe deposit Box Contents: Jewelry, coins, stamps, and collectibles.

Physical paper certificates: Stocks, bonds, or documents.

Items left with businesses for repair or storage that are forgotten and never picked up.

Examples of intangible property:

Checking or savings accounts

Stocks

Uncashed dividends or payroll checks

Refunds

Traveler’s checks

Trust distributions

Unredeemed money orders or gift certificates (in some states)

Certificates of deposit

Customer overpayments

Utility security deposits

Mineral royalty payments

Insurance payments or refunds and life insurance policies

Annuities

By the numbers:



NAUPA says approximately 1 in 7 people in the U.S. have unclaimed cash or property waiting to be claimed. NAUPA says in fiscal year 2024, July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, states returned over $4.49 billion to owners.

Search for unclaimed property

What you can do:

There are numerous ways to search online for unclaimed property. At both Missingmoney.com and Unclaimed.org you can search by state.

The federal government has several ways to search. At USA.gov you can search for unclaimed funds held by the government that might be owed to you.

In addition, you can search the Department of Labor for any missing paychecks, check to see if you have abandoned U.S. Savings Bonds at the U.S. Treasury and if the IRS is holding uncashed tax refund checks.

The IRS says each year, millions of federal and state tax refunds go undelivered or unclaimed and there is no penalty for failure to file if a refund is due to the taxpayer. The IRS says a return to claim a refund must be filed within three years of its due date for a refund to be allowed. If a taxpayer does not file within the three-year window, the IRS says the refund becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

The Source: Information in this article was sourced from the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), the IRS, and USA.gov. This story was reported from Orlando.



