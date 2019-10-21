The Working Journal
NEW YORK - “I love telling people’s stories… by photographing what they do for work.”
Michael Fiedler is a former Navy photojournalist.
He’s continuing his passion for photography and storytelling in his new book: ‘The Working Journal.’
“I try to find people who look good visually doing what they do.”
The book features 60 beautiful stills and hand-written reflections from the subjects.
From circus jugglers to orchestra conductors, boxers, and even architects - like New York’s own George Ranalli.
Ranalli is the pioneer of loft living. He reflected on his 40+ year career in NYC, helping to renovate many old factories and neighborhoods.
You can learn more about the book, and the stories in it at www.working-journal.com