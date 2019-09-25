The ‘thingamajig’ in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is tall, hairy and out of left field

Don’t spend too much time trying to guess what it is, just know that this “thingamajig” is incredible and is coming out of left field aimed straight at the prize on Season 2 of “The Masked Singer.”

“I’m kind of a thingama-big deal,” said the mystery contestant behind the even more mysteriously designed seven-foot-tall costume.

This design is sure to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard before.

The thingamajig’s body is covered in more than 50,000 strands of hair and stands as the tallest and most puzzling costume in the entire show.

Be sure to catch this spectacle when the second season of “The Masked Singer” premieres on FOX, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The thingamajig will surely steal the show with its double-breasted suit and the dozens of cans of hairspray the design team has to keep on hand to really make things colorful for the contestants.

