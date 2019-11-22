'The shelter is clear': Minneapolis animal shelter adopts out all pets during initiative

article

A Minneapolis animal shelter was left empty on Friday after a special event ended with every animal being adopted.

As part of the "Clear the Shelter" event, the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control waived fees required to adopt a dog or cat. The shelter hoped to adopt out the entire shelter to ensure each animal had a home for the holidays.

In a Facebook post, the City of Minneapolis announced the drive was successful, writing: "The shelter is clear! Dozens of dogs, cats and small critters found new homes today. Thanks to our staff, volunteers and adopters for making it happen."

The post also included a photo from the shelter's door informing visitors that no animals were available.