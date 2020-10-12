The race to fill Rep. Peter King's seat in Congress

For the first time in 28 years, New York Congressman Peter King will not be seeking re-election. After 14 terms, the Republican’s longstanding career as one of the most prominent elected officials in the state is coming to an end. And on Long Island, it’s a contentious race to fill his seat.

Who’s on the ballot? Republican and lawyer Andrew Garbarino who’s currently in the State Assembly versus Democrat and Army Reserve veteran Jackie Gordon, a retired military officer.

National election forecasters have changed the race designation from “leaning Republican” to a “toss-up.” And with less than one month to go until Election Day, both candidates are working hard to campaign in the age of coronavirus.

Among other issues, Garbarino’s campaign is focused on protecting the natural environment and combatting the opiate crisis.

“We’re focusing on a COVID relief bill to help municipalities so we don’t have to lay-off workers and increase taxes, repealing SALT tax deduction and an infrastructure spending bill,” he said.

Gordon’s platform is centered on creating jobs and focusing on clean and renewable energy options.

“We need to preserve and protect the Affordable Care Act, bring down the cost of prescription drugs and ensure protections with preexisting conditions,” she said.

While Garbarino says his opponent has neglected to publicly share her stance on defunding the police and voted to increase taxes while she was a member of the Babylon town board - Gordon says Garbarino voted against protecting people with pre-existing medical conditions and is putting peoples' health at risk.

The district has more registered Democrats but a portion of voters are still uncommitted.

Both parties will continue canvassing the community and encourage people to get out and vote.

