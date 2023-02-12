The poles are officially greased — Philly prepares for possible Eagles celebration after Super Bowl

article

It's become something of a tradition in Philadelphia - one that most other cities just don't understand.

Hours before a big sports game, the city sets out on a mission to grease the poles near City Hall in anticipation of a victory.

The goal? To stop die-hard fans from climbing poles around the city to celebrate their team.

Philadelphia police announced the same safety precaution before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field last month.

While the tactic proves unsuccessful time-and-time again, police were still spotted greasing the poles Sunday ahead of the Eagles showdown against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps it's become a superstition, a sign of a win to come? Or maybe this time the greased poles will win!

In addition to the greased poles, Philadelphia is preparing for a possible celebration with road closures and other safety precautions throughout the weekend.