'The Park' at UBS Arena to bring ice skating, beer garden to Long Island

"The Park" is a new attraction featuring ice skating rinks and carnival games outside of Long Island's UBS Arena.

"I think you'll see a lot of smiling faces," said Hall of Fame hockey player Pat LaFontaine. "A lot of people will be like, 'Wow, this is incredible.'"

What is 'The Park' at UBS Arena?

"The Park" boasts two rinks – one made of natural ice and the other of synthetic material – along with a beer garden, heated igloos and carnival games.

The area will be an attraction for Islanders fans on game days but also will be open on non-game days.

The 155,000-square-foot outdoor space in Elmont became available with the renovation of Belmont Park next door. The New York Racing Association handed over the keys to John Collins, the Islanders' operating partner.

"We had the space, we had this partnership with NYRA," Collins said. "So, why wouldn't we take advantage of it?"

Collins, who in a previous job with the National Hockey League oversaw outdoor games, promised NYRA he would try and facilitate bringing an outdoor game to Belmont after it reopens in 2026.

