The Paris Theatre reopens, thanks to Netflix

Earlier this summer, New York City's last-single screen theater closed its doors. But now the iconic Paris Theater in Midtown is back in business.

The Paris reopened earlier this month to show Marriage Story, a Netflix film directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

And Netflix just announced Monday that it signed a lease to keep the movie theater open. The company said it plans to use the theater for special events, screenings, and theatrical releases of its films.

"After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience," Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said, according to a press release. "We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers."

When the Paris first opened in 1948, it showed French films. For decades, it specialized in foreign-language movies and independent cinema.

The theater is located just steps from The Plaza, across Fifth Avenue from the flagship Apple Store, and a block away from Central Park.

