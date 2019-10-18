‘The only school photo we’ll ever buy:’ 4th-grader dresses up in hot dog costume for school picture

A fourth-grade student in Maine dressed up in a hot dog costume for his school pictures.

“My wife and I dared our son to wear a hot dog costume for school pictures. The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier,” father Craig Arsenault said in a Facebook post that included a photo of his son Jake's school picture.

Arsenault said the family had the costume “laying around for (the) last year.”

“Jake asked what he should wear for his school picture. My wife suggested the hot dog costume. He was hesitant, so we bet him 10 bucks he wouldn't do it,” the father said.

But Jake accepted the dare, wearing the costume to picture day at Biddeford Intermediate School.

“We love the picture,” Arsenault said. “Probably the only school photo we’ll ever buy.”

When asked if Jake earned the $10, Arsenault said, “I had $7 in my wallet. He got that.”

“I just asked him and he said we still owe him $3,” the father said of his son.

