The meaning of Christmas in New York

It's easy to appreciate the beauty of New York City at Christmastime: The bright lights, decorations, and that 77-foot tree in Rockefeller Center.

However, when you're busy baking, shopping, and planning, you may forget the true meaning of the season.

For some, the holidays are all about soaking up the festive atmosphere. Others say Christmas is a sacred time for reflection.

Crowds of worshippers from across the globe marked their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at St. Patrick's Cathedral, which is a special holiday tradition for many families.

Christmastime in New York is also a good place to ring in new family traditions, whether it's ice skating at Bryant Park, caroling, or even fulfilling those big appetites.

At the end of the day, New Yorkers and tourists alike say the holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones, uplifting one another, and cherishing the memories you make together.

