‘The Masked Singer’: Reality star revealed under Afghan Hound costume

It was a trip down the yellow brick road Wednesday during the latest episode of "The Masked Singer."

During "The Wizard of Oz" night, four new celebrities sang their hearts out and celebrated iconic moments from the legendary 1939 film, and this week, Afghan Hound would be sent home.

Underneath the canine costume was Savannah Chrisley, known for the popular and now-infamous USA Network series " Chrisley Knows Best ."

The series ended last year after the 26-year-old’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. In September, their prison sentences were reduced to 10 years for Todd and five years for Julie.

Afghan Hound performs on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

"Honestly, my life over the past year has changed drastically – lost both my parents to the federal system, and now I have custody of my 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister," Savannah told the audience. "So, if I can teach them anything, it’s to take every opportunity that comes your way and don’t back down."

She added, "A big reason I did this is because I know my parents can watch it, and that was a big thing for me."

While Savannah’s one-night-only performance on "Wizard of OZ" may not have impressed the panelists or audience enough to keep her in the competition, she still left all the panelists stumped at who was underneath the mask.

"Savannah, you’re funny," panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg told her after the reveal.

Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on the "Wizard of Oz Night" episode. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Savannah then chimed in: "I know singing is not for me. I do not know what a note is, nor do I know what rhythm is, but it was a good experience."

"The Masked Singer" kicked off its 11th season last week unveiling comedian Kevin Hart .

Rita Ora also joined returning panelists Ken Jeong, McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke – along with host Cannon. In Sept., FOX announced that Ora would fill in for Nicole Scherzinger while she performs in a musical in London.

The new season will also introduce new-themed episodes including, "Transformers," "Queen Night" and "TV Theme Night."

According to FOX, the themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests and set design, and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

Next week is "Billy Joel" night. Group C, the last group of celebrity singers, will belt out classic tunes from the "Piano Man," himself, Billy Joel.

Watch the new season of "The Masked Singer" every Wednesday night at 8/7c on FOX.

Viewers can catch up on the show on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand.

