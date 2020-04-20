The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 20, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:00 AM: Watch 'Good Day New York' at this link: https://fox5ny.com/live

6:55 AM: For Spanish traveler Carlos Payá, being on an around-the-globe luxury cruise while the rest of the world scurried into their homes for fear of the COVID-19 pandemic was beyond surreal. It was “a stroke of good luck.” Now, his trip inside the virus-free bubble that the Costa Deliziosa cruise ship became on its 15-week odyssey is coming to an end. The boat is steaming toward Barcelona, Spain, where it will make its first port-of-call on Monday after 35 days of continuous sailing with no human contact with the outside world.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/passengers-on-global-cruise-have-stroke-of-good-luck

5:04 AM: Now listed with 55 deaths it can only assume were caused by COVID-19, among the most of any such facility in the country, Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn has become yet another glaring example of the nation’s struggle to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes that care for the most frail and vulnerable.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/brooklyn-care-home-tolls-55-dead

(APRIL 19, 2020 BLOG)