3 found dead in NYC hotel for coronavirus patients, says NYPD

Three men were found dead over the weekend at a hotel in Midtown Manhattan used to house people released from hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

A 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were found dead in separate rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at 326 West 37th Street on Saturday, said the NYPD.

A 64-year-old man was found dead in a room on Sunday.

All the deaths were unrelated and were not believed to be suspicious, according to police. The medical examiner was tasked with determining the cause of death.

"The health and safety of anyone staying in isolation hotels is of the utmost importance and the City is taking every precaution to ensure their needs are met while they quarantine. New Yorkers staying in these hotels have been determined by hospitals who are discharging them to not need medical care or hospitalization.

"Every death due to this disease is a tragedy, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure we can care for those in need." — Statement from NYC

An NYPD spokesperson added that the hotel is under a contract with NYC Emergency Management to house individuals who have been released from city hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.