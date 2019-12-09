The Illusionists share some secrets
NEW YORK - The Illusionists has become a Broadway favorite – but now the mind-bending show is getting a holiday twist. The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays adds a bit of merriment to the magic.
Comprised of six of the world’s top tricksters, each performer has a unique character in the show:
Dom Chambers - The Showman
Eric Chien - The Manipulator
Chris Cox - The Mentalist
Paul Dabek - The Trickster
Kevin James - The Inventor
Enzo Weyne - The Unforgettable
I caught up with the cast to see what is new in this year’s production, what really goes on when magicians hang out, and more…
The show is crafted around an original score of Christmas and Holiday tunes.
The 2 hour and 10 minute performance runs now thru January 5th at the Neil Simon Theatre.
Tickets start at $39.