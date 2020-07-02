The High Line to reopen with limited capacity on July 16

article

New York City’s famed High Line will reopen to the public on July 16 with limited capacity.

The elevated walkway had temporarily closed in March to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We are happy to be able to reopen the High Line and we invite our neighbors and fellow New Yorkers across the City to reconnect with the High Line and each other in a new way,” said Robert Hammond, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the High Line. “Throughout the pandemic, we have really seen how important parks and public spaces are to our physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. As New York City and our immediate neighborhoods continue to reopen and recover, we hope the High Line will bring comfort and happiness to all who are able to visit. Finally, while you are here, please remember to wear your face coverings.”

Courtesy of the High Line

Officials say The High Line, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, will now be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Visitors will be able to enter at Gansevoort Street and can walk in one direction, northbound to 23rd Street. The staircases located at 14th, 16th, 20th, and 23rd Streets will only be used to exit the walkway, along with the elevators at 14th and 23rd Streets, except for people with mobility access needs.

The park will limit visitors to ensure social distancing, but reservations can be made in advance beginning July 9 at 10 a.m., with a limited number of walk-up passes available at the entrance each day. To make a reservation, visit thehighline.org/welcome.

Courtesy of the High Line

Bathrooms and water fountains will undergo enhanced cleaning, while no food vendors will be operating and the High Line Shop will be closed. The water feature at the Diller - von Furstenburg Sundeck will also not run.

An announcement about opening the High Line north of 23rd Street should be made in the coming weeks.

“The High Line team has been hard at work to create a system to welcome you safely, with reduced capacity to make social distancing possible,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver. “The park’s reopening will be a great moment for New York City, showcasing our resiliency and our commitment to safely welcoming residents, workers, and visitors to parks and open spaces across the five boroughs.”