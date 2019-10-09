The fox is ready to ‘devour the competition’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2

The fox has got its signature glowing eye on the prize.

Delightfully dapper from head to toe, the fox promises to outwit its competitors in the quest for victory.

“Foxes are clever, strategic, and they’ll eat almost anything — which is perfect because this superhero is ready to devour the competition,” the masked celebrity said.

Out of all the costumes dotingly handcrafted for Season 2, the fox took the longest to create — the design team spent over 80 hours crafting the tail alone. The steampunk look is rounded out with a top hat, a cape and a plethora of golden gears.

“Good luck figuring me out,” the sneaky celebrity said, “Because I plan on staying in my foxhole ‘til the very end.”

To watch the fox sneak past the competition to victory, tune in to “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.