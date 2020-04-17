The Dos and Don’ts of curbside pickup in the age of coronavirus

Curbside pickup has quickly become another “new normal” in the age of the coronavirus. It is safer, but only if you have no contact with the store employee.

“You let the grocery store worker put the groceries in your trunk, they close the trunk, you can pop the trunk from inside so you don’t need to get out of your car,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, a pumonologist with Lenox Hill Hospital NYC.

Horovitz also advises that if you want to tip, do that when you place your order.

“You can pay with an app,” Horovitz said. “It’s best not to try to tip in cash because you’re handling bills and you’re exchanging fingertips, possibly, with somebody else.”

Finally, when you return home, Horovitz advises that you disinfect the packaging the food came in with a solution that is at least 60 percent alcohol, and wash any fruits and vegetables with water and a dab of dish detergent.

The increase in use of curbside pickup hasn't been without hiccups, however. There have been issues with customers placing orders with several different stores, only to have their orders canceled the day before their pickup date.

“I think this is brand new for everyone, and retailers are struggling to find a way to accommodate consumers and they’ve gotta have problems with staffing, with logistics,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopper who says she is unsurprised about some of the shopping snafus.

In similar statements, Target and Walmart said that due to the sudden increases in pickup orders and high demand, some orders have been forced to be cancelled due to item availability.