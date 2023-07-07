'The Cottage': Jason Alexander's directorial debut hits Broadway

Jason Alexander makes his directorial debut on Broadway with the comedy play, "The Cottage."

The show stars Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack and Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy.

The play is set in an English countryside in 1923 with a group of friends who visit the Cottage as an escape, but secrets are exposed, and drama hilariously ensues.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer spoke with the trio during rehearsals for a preview of the show.

The first preview is Friday at Helen Hayes Theater.