'The Chosen' gets ready for Season Four premiere

Excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of the highly acclaimed series "The Chosen" Season 4. With its previous seasons garnering widespread praise, anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high.

Behind the scenes, creators reveal astounding viewership numbers, indicating a massive global audience for the series. Despite its success, the show has not been immune to criticism, with some questioning its interpretation of religious themes. Creator Dallas Jenkins addresses these concerns, stating, "I really don't care about avoiding criticism or trying to gain praise."

Amidst speculation about religious influences, he reassures viewers, "Of course I am not quoting from the Book of Mormon. I've never read the Book of Mormon."

In interviews with religious figures, Pastor A.R. Bernard offers perspective on the show's portrayal of faith, emphasizing the importance of entertainment versus doctrinal interpretation.

Despite the controversies, the allure of "The Chosen" remains undeniable. With millions of fans eagerly awaiting its return, the series continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.