MSCHF Big Red Boots are back, here's how you might be able to get a pair

MSCF's Astro Boy Big Red Boots are back, for a second round. But you have to act quickly. There is a lottery that is open until 8 p.m. EST, Friday.

The Brooklyn-based art collective released its first round of boots Thursday morning that sold out within seconds.

And the shoes are exactly what they say they are. Huge, cartoonish red boots that look like something the video game character Mega Man or legendary anime character Astro Boy would wear.

Where to get the boots?

You must enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the boots on mschf.com. From there, all entries will result in a hold and the charge will be reversed if you are not selected. Drawing ends at 8 p.m. eastern time on Friday.

How much are they?

The boots will retail for $350 plus tax, again, and will most likely triple in price for resale.

We should note that the website says that the boots "will be shipped in 8 weeks" which means these boots won't be around until the spring.

Perhaps these huge shoes make for the perfect rain boot? Some might say so.

The Big Red Boot became hot items for some celebrities to be seen sporting in the weeks up to their official release.

Lil Wayne was seen wearing the MSCHF Big Red Books last Saturday on the set of a music video.

Coi Leray wore them at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center this week.

WWE superstore Seth Rollins wore a pair during an episode of Raw this week.

DJ and producer Diplo has sported them recently, too.

MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based art collective that is known for some wild product designs. Some of them in the past have been controversial.