The abrupt rise and fall of the priciest zip codes in NYC

New York City is home to ten of the priciest zip codes in the nation, according to a new report by PropertyShark.

But, the city has also seen steep increases and drops over the previous year to usually pricey neighborhoods.

Zip code 10007 which covers TriBeCa is the priciest in the city and fifth most expensive zip code in the country with a median sale price of an apartment of $3.9 million. That's an increase of 27 percent year-over-year, according to the annual report.

Zip code 10012 which covers Greenwich Village, SoHo and Nolita saw its median sale price drop 31 percent year-over-year to $1.643 million.

Zip code 10001 which includes a part of Midtown and Hudson Yards saw a 71 percent spike in its median sale price to $2.5 million. The increase is being attributed to the opening of Hudson Yards earlier this year.

New York state comes second to California in terms of expensive zip code volume, followed by a tie between Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The most expensive zip code in the state is in the Hamptons. 11962 covers Sagaponack.

Brooklyn broke into the top 100 for the first time with Red Hook & Carroll Gardens. Zip 11231 reached a median sale price of $1.45 million – tying with another NYC zip code, the Upper West Side’s 10024 – for the 95th place.

The most expensive zip code in the country was in Atherton, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, where the median sale price was $7.05 million.