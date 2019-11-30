Thanksgiving robbers hold 11 at gunpoint inside Chinatown bodega

article

Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Chinatown bodega on Thanksgiving Day, stealing a undetermined amount of cash and jewelry.

The suspects entered the grocery/bodega at 67 Eldridge Street just before 5 p.m., with two of the men producing handguns while the third produced a knife.

The trio then ordered all 11 people inside the store to get on the ground and demanded cash and jewelry.

The victims complied and have the robbers their valuables, including a gold necklace with a jade centerpiece. The suspects then apparently fled northbound on Eldridge Street.

No shots were fired, and no one was reportedly injured I the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.