‘Thank you for being on the front lines’: BP offering discounted gas to health care workers

Health care professionals have the opportunity to receive 50 cents off per gallon at BP and Amoco stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer is available to doctors, nurses, first responders and hospital workers.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” BP said in a press release. “We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go.”



To receive the discount, health care professionals need to verify their status through ID.me, an online authentication and security service. When at the pump, professionals should follow these steps:

1. Press cancel

2. Enter your discount code

3. Press Enter

4. Follow prompts on screen

The offer is valid at participating BP and Amoco locations. Codes can be claimed through April 30 and are valid until June 30.

In addition to BP, other companies have been showing gratitude to health care professionals by offering discounts or free items. Krispy Kreme, for example, is offering a free dozen glazed donuts to health care professionals every Monday through May 11.



